Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 results out today, Check results here

Guwahati, April 20: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the class 10 or HSLC results 2024 today, April 20, at 10:30 am. Once declared, students can access their results at the official websites of SEBA

To view the Assam HSLC result, students need to enter their credentials, including their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA Assam from the following websites:

sebaonline.org

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the HSLC examination across the state. The HSLC examination was conducted across the state from February 16 to March 4, 2024.