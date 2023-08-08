85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam scientists bag awards at Economic Times Government DigiTech Awards 2023

By Correspondent
Assam scientists bag awards at Economic Times Government DigiTech Awards 2023
AT Photo

Hailakandi , Aug 8: Two National Informatics Center scientists, Mansoor Akhtar Barabhuiya and Surajit Phukan, have won gold and silver awards in two different categories at the esteemed Economic Times Government DigiTech Awards 2023 for developing two IoT technology-based projects, one for communication in shadow areas and another for automated monitoring of river water levels respectively.

Mansoor Akhtar Barabhuiya and Surajit Phukan are both presently working at the National Informatics Centers in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh, respectively.

State Informatics Officer and Deputy Director General of National Informatics Center, Kabita Roy Das received the award at the Economic Times Government Digitech Awards 2023 which took place in Goa on behalf of the awardees.

