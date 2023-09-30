Assam: Schools to remain open on Gandhi Jayanti

Guwahati, Sept 30: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), all state-run schools in Assam are set to remain open.

The Department of School Education has made the decision to observe this day across educational institutions throughout the state.

In commemoration of the International Day of Non-Violence, which falls on October 2 and coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, government schools in Assam will host various programs and activities. The primary goal is to instill in students the values of inclusivity and unity, involving all relevant stakeholders in the process.

“In view of the International Day of Non-Violence, 2023 to be observed globally on 2nd October, 2023. the birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Government of Assam in the Department of School Education have also decided to observe the day in all the schools across the state of Assam,” the order from the Education Department read.

The International Day of Non-Violence was established on June 15, 2007, and serves as a platform to promote the message of non-violence. Its objectives include spreading awareness through education and public engagement, as well as reaffirming the collective aspiration for a culture characterized by peace, tolerance, understanding, and non-violence, as outlined by Wikipedia.