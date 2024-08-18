Assam schools to host Aadhaar update camps, SEBA issues directives

Guwahati, August 18: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has issued a directive to principals and headmasters of all affiliated schools, mandating the organisation of Aadhaar update camps.

In a notice issued on Saturday, SEBA instructed that these camps are essential for the mandatory updating of students’ biometric information.

“"In order to avoid inconvenience to the Aadhar holders, especially students, who may require their Aadhar for appearing in various competitive examinations, it has been decided to set up Aadhar camps in schools across India..." the notification read.

The Aadhaar camps will focus on students aged 5-7 and 15-17 years, ensuring they complete the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) and link their mobile numbers to their Aadhaar.

The move follows an April 2024 directive from the Deputy Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

SEBA's order also aligns with decisions by national competitive exam bodies requiring updated Aadhaar linked to mobile numbers for form submission.

“This makes the Aadhaar update mandatory and of paramount importance,” the SEBA directive highlighted.

Recent issues with form submissions for exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET have highlighted the necessity of updated Aadhaar details.