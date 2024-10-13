Assam schools asked to allow religious symbols for festivals; educators seek limited use

Guwahati, Oct 13: The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, has issued a directive allowing students to wear religious symbols during the “celebration of festivals”.

The move aligns with an observation by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about harassment and discrimination faced by students for wearing religious symbols such as rakhis and tilaks in schools during festivities.

In a letter dated October 1, Deputy Secretary Aditi Barman highlighted the importance of ensuring that students are not subjected to discriminatory practices in schools.

The directive, addressed to all educational institutions, urges school authorities to ensure that children are allowed to wear religious symbols during festivals without facing corporal punishment or harassment.

The letter stated, “...schools should not engage in practices that expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination during festival celebrations, such as prohibiting the wearing of rakhis, tilaks, etc.”

Schools across Guwahati have expressed their support for the decision but have noted the need to restrict such leniency to special occasions only.

Krishnanjan Chanda, principal of South Point School, said, “We allow students to wear rakhis and tilaks on special occasions, though not extensively.”

Gyanashyam Medhi, principal of Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, echoed the sentiment, advocating for appropriate dressing in schools but supporting the wearing of religious symbols during festivals.

“We believe in maintaining proper uniforms, but we don’t have any issues with students wearing rakhis or tilaks during celebrations. However, we are strict about hairstyles. If a student’s haircut isn’t appropriate, we send them home to get it fixed before returning to class,” Medhi added.

The NCPCR has previously raised concerns over the mistreatment of children in schools during festivals.

In August, ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the child rights body called on states and Union Territories to prevent instances of corporal punishment, citing that such actions violate Section 17 of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which prohibits corporal punishment in schools.

This issue aligns with broader concerns about children’s well-being in Assam. A 2022 UNICEF-NSS poll found that 95% of youth in the state have suffered from corporal punishment and cyberbullying, leading to mental health issues, further underscoring the need for child protection measures in educational institutions.