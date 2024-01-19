Assam: School Principal held under bribery charges in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jan 19: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested one principal under bribery charges in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to sources, the principal (in-charge) of the Kaoimari Higher Secondary School, Bulbul Choudhary, in Nagaon allegedly demanded Rs. 3,000 from a person for getting his service book updated and issuing the order for a time scale increment.



Confirming the arrested, the anti-corruption cell posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Bulbul Choudhary Principal (I/C), Dist: Nagaon after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for getting his service book updated and for issuing order for increment."

