Assam: School headmaster accused of killing man over affair with his wife

Guwahati, July 30: In a shocking incident, a school headmaster is accused of allegedly killing a man in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Koneshwar Borgohain, killed the man over an alleged affair involving his wife.

The body of the deceased, identified as Raju Dhanowar, was reportedly recovered from a well in the village, indicating signs that it had been dragged from Borgohain’s backyard.

As per reports, local residents, after being aware of their illicit relationship, had previously warned both individuals to end the affair, however, the relationship continued, leading to this unfortunate outcome.

Meanwhile, the police were informed about the incident, and an investigation has been launched.