Assam: School closed for 4 months in Lakhipathar due to gross negligence

Digboi, June 7: The Lakhipathar Forest Primary School in Rangsangi village of Lakhipathar, which falls under the Tinsukia assembly constituency, has been closed for the last four months due to gross negligence of the government.



Locals claim that there are no teachers in the school and the infrastructure of the school is in a dilapidated state.

According to locals, the school was set up at around 1970 with the efforts of a few concerned persons. The school was run by the Digboi forest department since 2002 under the supervision of Tinsukia district Hapjan education block.

The education department had appointed a government teacher at the school on September 2022. However, after three months the teacher was transferred since then the school was closed.

The situation has compelled students to travel for five to six kilometres to attend another school.

Meanwhile, the local people have requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reopen the school at the earliest for the benefit of the student.