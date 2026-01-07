Assam scholar shines in Italy, wins prestigious MUNA MedLife Award

Kokrajhar, Jan 7: A research scholar of the Department of Botany, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, has brought laurels to the state by winning the prestigious MUNA MedLife Award for Best Oral Communication at the 2nd Mediterranean Union Annual Meeting, held recently in Naples, Italy.

Bhoirob Gogoi was honoured for his oral presentation titled, “Microbial and Biostimulants Assisted Phytoremediation of Nitro-PAHs: A Microcosmic Study”.

The research focuses on sustainable and eco-friendly approaches for the remediation of emerging toxic nitro-polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (nitro-PAHs) through the use of plants, microbes and biostimulants.

The study underscores the role of microbial-assisted technologies in improving soil health and promoting long-term environmental sustainability, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By offering innovative, nature-based solutions to mitigate environmental pollution, the research makes a significant contribution to the fields of environmental biotechnology and remediation.

The work was carried out under the supervision of Prof. Hemen Sarma, Head of the Department of Botany, Bodoland University, whose academic guidance and mentorship were instrumental in the successful completion of the study.

Prof. Sarma, who is also recognised among the top 2% of scientists globally, expressed pride in Gogoi’s achievement, stating that such international recognition reflects the growing global impact of high-quality research emerging from Bodoland University.

The MUNA MedLife Award is conferred on researchers who demonstrate excellence in scientific communication, originality and innovation. The honour marks a significant milestone for both Bodoland University and the wider scientific community of the region.

Gogoi’s success on an international platform highlights the strength and potential of Indian research in addressing global environmental challenges through sustainable and nature-based solutions.

Members of the academic fraternity of Bodoland University have congratulated Bhoirob Gogoi and Prof. Hemen Sarma on this notable accomplishment, which is expected to inspire young researchers to pursue high-impact research with international relevance and societal importance.