Assam SCERT scam: Suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma arrested from Rajasthan

Guwahati, May 8: The CM’s vigilance cell, Assam, has arrested suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma from Rajasthan in connection with a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds in State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.

As per sources, Sharma along with her son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh were hiding in Rajasthan.

Earlier, she was accused of embezzling Rs 105 crore during her tenure as the Executive cum Director of the SCERT. Citing a case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds, the Assam Government suspended Sharma on March 19.

According to a notification issued by the Assam Government she also opened five bank accounts without the approval of the state government during her stint at SCERT.

The CM's vigilance cell who took up the matter earlier interrogated her on the alleged scam. She was later arrested from Rajasthan by the vigilance sleuths along with her son-in-law who is also accused of embezzling government funds.