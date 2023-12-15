Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram echoes impressive response in Silchar

Silchar, Dec 15: The Government initiative to find fresh and flamboyant talents in the field of culture through the Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram echoed an impressive response in Silchar as over 1000 talents participated in the first edition that concluded on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over the response, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, who had steered the initiative across the constituency, said, "The promising response to the initiative spearheaded by our honourable Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa, has brought to the fore some of the finest talents in the cultural arena from Silchar, who will surely bring laurels for the state and the country in the coming days."

Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University Silchar, who was the chief guest of the evening, admitted that the people of Barak Valley breathe in and out culture from the grassroots. This is how a region, a state and a country prospers, he added.

It may be mentioned that as many as 13 prominent personalities, including veterans and youngsters who have stamped their mark in the domain of art and culture, were honoured by the Silchar MLA and the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Internationally acclaimed violinist from Assam, Sunita Khaund Bhuyan, was the special attraction of the evening, as she enthralled the gathering with some of the finest tunes on the instrument, touching hearts of the attendees.

In her words, there is absolutely no difference between people of both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys with regard to celebrating culture.

"The amazing blend of Bihu and Bhatiyali binds the people across the valleys. It was an absolute pleasure to be back here once again and the music-loving, discerning audience has inspired not just me but also my mother, violinist Minoti Khaund and our gurus, V.G Jog ji and Pt Buddhadeb Dasgupta ji. It is a great honour to perform in the event, which has been beautifully crafted by honourable MLA Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty ji and supported by District Administration of Cachar to encourage youngsters to pursue various forms of music. Delighted to find the theme and philosophy behind the Mahasangram which includes Jyotisangeet, Bhupendrasangeet, Rabindrasangeet and also folk music in which young performers did exceedingly well, which speaks volumes about the range of artists based here."

Talking about her own performance, Sunita shared the credits with her team of musicians, Dibyajyoti Sangma on tabla and Barun Das on percussions, performing Tour of India, Ganga Behti ho kyun and some other soothing tunes. She was quick to appreciate the synergy with local musicians Soumen Paul Choudhury on flute and Nirupam Barbhuiyan on keyboard.