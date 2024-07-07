Assam: Salaries of 4907 govt teachers put on hold for zero attendance

Guwahati, July 7: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Sunday that an order has been given to the education department to withhold the salaries of teachers who have zero attendance in the Shiksha Setu Portal, except for those on training, leave, deputation, or other government duty with due permission.

According to Department of School Education, a total 4907 teachers across the state have been found with zero attendance on the portal, with highest in Tinsukia district with 424 teachers reportedly absent, prompting an enquiry to determine the reason for their absence.

The Additional District Commissioners (Education) of all districts were directed to physically verify the existence of all such teachers along with Inspector of Schools/DEEO and submit report of absence with reasons on July 5, 2024 without fail.

“The salary of these teachers may be kept on hold till the submission of reports,” the directive reads.





Taking to X, Pegu said, “Education Deptt has ordered to hold the salaries of the teachers whose attendance is ZERO (zero) in the Shiksha Setu Portal, except those who are on training, leave, deputation or in other Govt. duty with due permission. An enquiry has also been ordered to determine the reason for their zero attendance.”



