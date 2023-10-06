Assam: SAI instructor booked under POCSO

North Lakhimpur, Oct 6: A court in North Lakhimpur has sent an official of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to jail under the POCSO Act.

The accused, Mrinal Basumatari, a supervisor of the SAI centre at Shalalgaon in Lakhimpur, has been absconding since May this year, following which a case was registered against him for sexually abusing trainees at the sports centre.

Earlier, the authority of the SAI Regional Office in Guwahati also filed a complaint against him at Paltan Bazar police station.

The POCSO court here sent him to jail following his surrender on Thursday.