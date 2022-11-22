Assam Sahitya Sabha to confer Usha Mangeshkar with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award

Guwahati, Nov 22: Renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar will be conferred with the Bishwaratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Solidarity Award in Guwahati today.

Popularly known as, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Antorjatik Samanya Award 2022, the versatile singer has reached Guwahati to receive the prestigious award.

As per reports, Governor of Assam Prof Jagadish Mukhi will present the award to the renowned singer at a ceremony in NEDFi House on November 22.



Mangeshkar, who is the sister of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle will be bestowed with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs, a souvenir, an angavastra along with a collection of books.



The Assam Sahitya Sabha has been giving this award in association with Numaligarh Refinery Limited since 2013. The Sabha established a selection committee for the purpose of choosing a recipient for the award.