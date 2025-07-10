Assam Sahitya Sabha slams ABMSU over language remark; questions its legitimacy

Jorhat, July 10: Amid a growing row over remarks by a student leader of the All BTC Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU), the Assam Sahitya Sabha has issued a sharp rebuttal, asserting that the language and identity of the Assamese people remain secure and non-negotiable.

Reacting to ABMSU member Mainuddin Ali’s recent claim—that Bengali-speaking Muslims would now choose Bengali over Assamese in electoral rolls and that Assamese would cease to be the majority language—Sahitya Sabha President Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami questioned the legitimacy of the organisation.

"Is ABMSU even legally registered in Assam? Regardless of what they say or do, the Assam Sahitya Sabha does not bow to threats. As long as we exist, the Assamese people will never become a minority in their own land," Goswami asked.

Goswami also revealed that the Sabha has been quietly working for the past six months on a strategic plan to safeguard Assamese identity, which will be launched in phases starting this October.

He further criticised those who, after benefiting from Assam’s land and resources, now question the rights of indigenous communities.

"Any land that has been encroached upon illegally must be vacated. The Assamese language will survive and thrive. This is our firm challenge to such so-called organisations," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the remarks, warning of consequences if attempts are made to replace Assamese with Bengali in electoral rolls.

"Language cannot be used as a tool for blackmail. Assamese is permanent—as both state and official language. But if Bengali is written in voter rolls, it will only help quantify the number of foreigners in Assam," the Chief Minister said.

In the face of mounting public outrage, ABMSU has since suspended Mainuddin Ali, distancing itself from his statement. The organisation said Ali’s comments were “completely against the principles and ideals of ABMSU.”

The controversy began during a protest against eviction drives in Kokrajhar on July 9, when Ali told the press that the Assamese language would no longer be declared by Bengali-speaking Muslims in electoral rolls—a comment that touched a raw nerve in Assam’s already sensitive linguistic and political landscape.