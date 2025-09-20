Asom Sahitya Sabha, Jorhat residents demand Zubeen Garg's last rites be held in hometown

Jorhat, Sep 20: The Asom Sahitya Sabha, along with residents of Jorhat, has made a strong appeal that the last rites of Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg be performed in his hometown.

Addressing a press conference at the Sabha headquarters, its president Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami described Zubeen as “a bright star who has fallen from Assam’s sky,” leaving millions of admirers heartbroken.

“He was a man who lived in true freedom, and those who embrace freedom always desire equality for all. Zubeen dedicated his entire life to selfless humanitarian service. His memory will echo through Assam’s land, water, and air as long as this state exists,” Dr. Goswami said.

Dr. Goswami emphasized Zubeen’s strong roots in Jorhat, noting that he hailed from Jaji Tamulichiga, and later settled with his family at Bangalpukhuri, where he completed his schooling and higher education.

“Zubeen began his musical journey from the Bangalpukhuri Puja Mandir. His first identity was that of a son of Jorhat. Therefore, in his final departure, it is only fitting that his Samadhi be in Jorhat,” he said.

The Assam Agricultural University has reportedly offered land for Zubeen’s burial, while Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami has inspected multiple sites, including a 5-bigha plot near the bypass. The MLA has also informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the developments.

Drawing parallels with cultural legends like Jyotiprasad Agarwala, whose last rites were performed in their hometowns, Dr Goswami said allowing Zubeen's samadhi in Jorhat would be a symbolic decision.

“This will not only honor Zubeen but also affirm that Assam’s cultural heartbeat extends beyond Guwahati,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jorhat town remains gripped by grief, with residents lighting lamps at midnight in front of Zubeen’s photographs and gathering in silence to pay their respects. Shops and transport services spontaneously shut down, reflecting the city's collective sentiment. Jorhat wants it most celebrated son to return home for his final journey.