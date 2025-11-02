Assam Sahitya Sabha honours literary icon Dr Nagen Saikia with ‘Sadasya Varenya’

Dibrugarh, Nov 2: The Asam Sahitya Sabha on Saturday conferred its highest honour, ‘Sadasya Varenya’, on Dr Nagen Saikia, former president of the Sabha and one of Assam’s most distinguished literary figures, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Assamese literature, culture, and intellectual life.

The 86-year-old doyen of Assamese letters received the award from Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, at a solemn function held at Rameshwar Lal Saharia Sanghati Bhawan here. The honour comprised a Phulam gamosa, Seleng Chadar, Japi, citation, and memento.

The event was jointly organised by the Sabha’s Dibrugarh regional office, Dibrugarh District Sahitya Sabha, and Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha. The event witnessed the felicitation of Dr Saikia by several leading organisations and institutions from across the State.

Dr Saikia was visibly moved as he addressed the gathering, his voice breaking with gratitude. “Today is one of the happiest and saddest days of my life,” he said. “Owing to ill health, I cannot enjoy this moment as I wish to. Yet, the love and affection I have received from all of you in the twilight of my life are the greatest treasures I will ever have,” he stated.

Calling the Asam Sahitya Sabha “the soul of Assamese national life,” Dr Saikia reflected on its enduring legacy and unity. “Every Assamese considers the Sabha their own,” he said. “The people of Assam have carried this institution in their hearts. When I think of the Sabha, I hold it close to my chest – it will forever remain one of the most unforgettable memories of my life.”

Touching upon the current socio-cultural challenges, Dr Saikia voiced concern over what he termed a “grave crisis” facing Assam. “If we, as a united people, fail to stand together against the challenges before us, we may never reclaim the Assam we once knew,” he warned.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of scholars, litterateurs, and admirers, including Dr Padum Rajkhowa, vice-president of the Sabha; Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University; Dr Nirode Baruah, Vice-Chancellor of Majuli Cultural University; Dr Mahadev Patgiri of Sibsagar University; Prof G Singaiah of Birangana Sati Sadhani University; Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia of Jagannath Barooah University; Dr Arupjyoti Choudhury of Madhabdev University; Dr Mukul Chandra Bora of North Lakhimpur University; former Vice-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardev University Dr Kandarpa Kumar Deka, and noted scholars Dr Bhimkanta Baruah and Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, among others.

By Staff Correspondent