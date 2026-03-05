Assam RS polls: NDA nominees Mohan, Gowala & Boro file nominations

Guwahati, Mar 5: The process for filing nominations for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha began on Thursday, with candidates set to contest 37 seats in the Upper House across the country. Thursday was the last day for filing nominations for the polls.

In Assam, BJP candidates Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala filed their nomination papers before the Election Commission’s returning officer at the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

For the third seat, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate and party chief Pramod Boro also submitted his nomination papers in the city.

The three NDA candidates filed their nomination papers in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“We three submitted our nominations today, and the scrutiny will take place tomorrow at 11 am. Over the past 10 years, I have worked in my constituency and, because of that work, I got the opportunity to come to the Assembly and now to the Rajya Sabha. My responsibility has now doubled to work for the state,” Mohan said.

Mohan, who represents the Mahmora Assembly constituency, is currently the state cabinet minister for Transport, Hill Area Development, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while congratulating the nominees, said he expects all three to win uncontested in the upcoming RS polls.

"I believe three of the seats would be won uncontested. I won't be able to attend the nomination filing as I and state BJP chief will be in Dhemaji for the Jana Aaashirbad yatra," he told the press, during a joining ceremony at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Gowala, who represents the Duliajan Assembly constituency, arrived at the Assembly premises on a bicycle to file his nomination papers. He said he was filing the nomination following instructions from his party.

“Accepting my party’s decision, I am filing my nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Preparations for the upcoming election in Duliajan are also in full swing. As per my party’s direction, Assam will remain my top priority,” Gowala said.

UPPL chief Boro expressed hope of receiving support from members of the state Assembly during the election for the third seat. “I have filed my nomination for the third seat and hope to receive support from leaders of several parties when the election is held,” Boro said.

The terms of three Rajya Sabha members from Assam, namely BJP leaders Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli, along with opposition-backed Independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, will end on April 9.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on February 18 announced the schedule for the biennial elections to fill 37 vacancies from 10 states. These seats are falling vacant as the terms of the incumbent members are scheduled to conclude in April 2026.

According to the notified schedule, polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, with the counting of votes scheduled for 5 pm the same day.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6, while March 9 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

