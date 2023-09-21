Assam: Rs 2 lakh fake Indian currency notes seized at Jorabat, 2 held

Guwahati, Sep 21: The Jorabat police on Thursday arrested two fake currency smugglers from 14 mile, Guwahati.

Based on specific information, the police arrested two fake currency smugglers after conducting a raid.

The arrested duo have been identified as Abdul Kader and Sameer Uddin

As per sources, around Rs. 2 lakh Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were seized during the raid.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.