Assam: RPF rescues 42 people including 36 minors from human traffickers, 2 held

Guwahati, May 24: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully rescued 42 people including 36 minors during routine checking from May 16 to May 22, 2023, at different trains and railway stations falling under the jurisdiction of NFR railway police. The RPF also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking.

CPRO of NFR Sabyasachi De on Tuesday stated, “42 persons including 36 minors, 02 mentally retarded men, 02 women and 02 girls were rescued.”

The drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia & Dimapur railway stations. “All the rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification,” said the official.

In a recent incident of 22nd May, 2023 RPF of Katihar along with Meri Saheli Team, conducted drive at Katihar railway station and rescued one run away minor boy. Later, the rescued boy was handed over to Child Line/Katihar for safe custody and necessary action.

On 21st May, 2023, RPF team of Dimapur rescued 03 runaway minor girls from Dimapur railway station. Later the minors were handed over to Child Line, Dimapur for further course of action. Their parents were also intimated later on.

On 17th May, 2023, RPF jointly with members of Bal Bachao Andolan team & GRP of Purnea conducted a successful drive at Purnea railway station and successfully rescued seven minor boys and also apprehended two human traffickers from the station premise. Later those traffickers along with the rescued boys were handed over to GRP/Purnea for further course of action.

De further stated that the Railway Protection Force remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.