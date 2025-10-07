Assam rolls out Orunodoi 3.0, Rs 410 crore monthly to benefit 38 lakh women

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, launched Orunodoi 3.0, a major expansion of the state’s flagship direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme aimed at strengthening social equity and women’s empowerment.

The scheme, in its third installment, now covers 38 lakh women beneficiaries across the state, ensuring regular, direct financial assistance through bank transfers.

“We started Orunodoi in August 2020 with Rs 830 per month for 18 lakh families. Many people had fallen into poverty during COVID-19. When beneficiaries received their first payment, they felt that the government stood with them. Later, we increased the amount to Rs 1,000 in 2021 and further expanded the coverage to 10.54 lakh more families in November 2022,” said the Chief Minister at the launch ceremony, at Veterinary Field, Khanapara.

Under Orunodoi 3.0, each beneficiary will now receive Rs 1,250 every month. The Chief Minister announced that over Rs 410 crore would be distributed monthly through direct bank transfers.

The rollout, taking place simultaneously across 25,000 locations in Assam, is expected to further strengthen the financial independence of women in rural and urban households alike.

“Today, 38 lakh women are receiving the Orunodoi benefits. In the coming weeks, 6 lakh more from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will also be included, taking the total to 40 lakh. Though the BTR rollout may take about a month, we decided not to delay benefits for other districts,” Sarma said.

He added that the expansion of Orunodoi has been guided by citizens’ feedback and the state’s commitment to social inclusion.

“As the number of beneficiaries increases, the benefits should also grow. Hence, we are introducing a new scheme from November 1. Apart from rice, every ration card holder will get pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates. We will also provide Rs 250 per gas cylinder under the new cooking gas assistance programme,” the Chief Minister stated.

To ensure smoother implementation, Sarma announced the appointment of Orunodoi Assistants at every development block who will assist beneficiaries and resolve issues locally.

“If any beneficiary faces issues, they can contact the block-level assistant or use the dedicated helpline number that will soon be announced. If an Orunodoi beneficiary passes away, the benefit can be transferred to the next eligible family member,” he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that beneficiaries would receive the October installment within hours of the launch, while from next month, disbursements will be made on the 10th of every month.

However, the political undertone of the event was hard to miss, as Sarma positioned Orunodoi as both a social and electoral tool.

“It seems the Congress leaders weren’t born of mothers themselves, given their criticism of the Orunodoi scheme dedicated to mothers. Let me make this clear, those who oppose Orunodoi will never earn votes in the upcoming elections,” Sarma said, in a pointed remark at the Opposition’s criticism of the scheme.

Calling Orunodoi a “model for other states to follow”, Sarma concluded, “This is not just about financial assistance, it’s about empowering women and restoring dignity to households through direct government support.”

In Margherita sub-district administration, the Orunodoi launch programme was live broadcasted for the public. In the presence of Margherita Block Development Officer, 29,000 beneficiaries received the financial assistance under the scheme.