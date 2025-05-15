Assam rolls out AI, Sign Language, Financial Literacy as electives for HS students

Guwahati, May 15: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the inclusion of three new elective subjects - Artificial Intelligence, Financial Literacy, and Sign Language, for Higher Secondary (HS) students starting this academic year.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Dr.Ranoj Pegu, during the inaugurated a three-day residential AI training programme for school teachers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, on Wednesday. The event was held in the presence of the ASSEB Chairman and Vice Chairman, along with the Director of IIT Guwahati.

During the inauguration, Dr. Pegu also released a specially curated AI textbook developed collaboratively by experts from IIT Guwahati and Dibrugarh University.

The initiative marks a significant stride towards preparing students for the evolving demands of a digital economy, while also equipping them with essential life skills and fostering inclusivity, Pegu said.

Later in the day, Dr. Pegu also chaired a comprehensive review meeting with officials from the Department of School Education at Janata Bhawan, focusing on the 2025–26 budget allocations under the Directorates of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Key agenda items include:

Distribution of bicycles to Class IX students

Implementation of the Chief Minister’s Nijut Moina Scheme

Free admission drives

Evaluation of newly upgraded higher secondary schools

Progress on the upgradation of 25 Bodo-medium ME English schools into Model High Schools

Honorarium and career progression for tutors

Selection of Head Teachers and Principals

Dr. Pegu highlighted the timely implementation of all schemes to ensure holistic development in school education across Assam.