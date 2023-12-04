85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Road mishap kills one in Goalpara

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Road mishap kills one in Goalpara
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Goalpara, Dec 4: In a tragic incident, a person lost his life following a road mishap in Goalpara district of Assam on Monday.

As per sources, a vehicle rammed into the person while he was on a morning walk and fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Khanindra Nath, a resident of Goalpara town.

Initially, locals suspected that the man might have died due to a pressure stroke, but later CCTV footage cleared their suspicion as it showed a vehicle crashing into the man.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X