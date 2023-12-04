Assam: Road mishap kills one in Goalpara

Goalpara, Dec 4: In a tragic incident, a person lost his life following a road mishap in Goalpara district of Assam on Monday.

As per sources, a vehicle rammed into the person while he was on a morning walk and fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Khanindra Nath, a resident of Goalpara town.

Initially, locals suspected that the man might have died due to a pressure stroke, but later CCTV footage cleared their suspicion as it showed a vehicle crashing into the man.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.