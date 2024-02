Barpeta, Feb 5: A major road accident claimed a person’s life in the Barpeta district of Assam on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Barpeta’s Howly when a speeding dumper rammed at the victim and died on the spot.



The deceased has been identified as Jai Krishna Seal.



Following the unfortunate incident, police reached the scene to take stock of the situation and seized the dumper.

Further investigation is underway.