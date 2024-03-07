Assam: Road mishap kills one in Bajali

Bajali, Mar 7: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man was killed by a speedy car in lower Assam's Bajali district.

According to information received, the deceased has been identified as Soleman Ali, of Bhakdava village, under Sarthebari police station.

Upon receiving information, Pathsala police reached the spot and nabbed the driver of the car, Kishore Roy of Jyotinagar, Pathsala.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was sent to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta, for a postmortem.