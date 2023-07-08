Assam: Road mishap kills Dibrugarh Uni student, leaves 4 injured

Guwahati, Jul 8: In yet another tragic accident a student of Dibrugarh University, identified as Luku Sharma, was killed while four others sustained injuries that took place at Jamugurighat in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place after a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift car rammed into a dumper truck from behind.

Meanwhile the injured were taken to Dhalaibil Primary Health Centre for medical care but later was referred to a hospital in Sonitpur district’s Tumuki village.