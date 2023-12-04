Assam: Road mishap injures six near Bonagaigaon NH 27

Bijni, Dec 4: As many as six people were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a 14-wheeler truck on Monday in Assam’s Bijni.

The incident took place near Bongaigaon’s National Highway 27.

As per sources, the passenger bus with 40 people onboard was heading towards Barpeta when it rammed into the 14-wheeler truck from behind, following which six people sustained injuries.

According to the bus conductor, the bus suddenly turned left, lost control, and hit the truck.

Meanwhile, police from Gerukabari police station rushed to the spot, immediately shifted the injured to JSB Civil Hospital in Kajalgaon and brought the two ill-fated vehicles to the police station.