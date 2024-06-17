Assam: Road mishap claims one life, several injured in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Jun 17: A tragic road mishap took place in Assam’s Sonitpur district, where one person died while seven others sustained injuries.

The incident occurred in Sonitpur's Chariduar.



As per sources, the tragic incident unfolded after a tempo that was coming from Bhalukpong towards Balipara rammed into a tractor that was parked on the roadside.



It has been learned that the people who were on board inside the tempo were returning home after a picnic in Bhalukpong.



The deceased youth has been identified as Jun Kalita.



Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

