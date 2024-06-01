Assam: Road communication partly restored in Dima Hasao

Haflong, June 1: Dima Hasao suffered a lot due to heavy rain followed by the washing of roads, disrupting communications of the district with the rest of the country.

However, the district administration with the help of the local people has been doing the restoration work at many locations in full swing.

As of now, the road communication between Umrangso-Lanka, Haflong-Silchar and Haflong-Guwahati has been restored for light vehicles whereas Laisong remains cut off.

The approach road of New Haflong Station is also blocked due to a landslide but restoration work is going on.

Simanta Kumar Das, Chairman of the Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority, while briefing the media, said all the line departments have been alerted for any consequences arising out of the recent heavy rain and flood-like situation. Das also said all possible arrangements including relief camps and food stock have been made so that no citizens of Dima Hasao suffer during the crisis.

The power workers, linemen and officials have been found working round the clock in different parts of Dima Hasao braving storms and heavy downpours so that the hospitals, offices, schools, relief camps and homes start getting power supply as soon as possible following the severe cyclonic storm Remal.