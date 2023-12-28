Assam: Road alignment for 57 kms Pailapool-Mahur link road finalised

Silchar, Dec 28: The Cachar District Administration along with legislators of Lakhipur and Udharbondh constituencies have finalised the alignment of the newly proposed ‘link road’ connecting Pailapool in Cachar district with Mahur in Dima Hasao district.

On Tuesday, a meeting to finalise the road alignment for a stretch of 57 kms link road was held with the officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in the conference hall of the Cachar District Commissioner in the presence of the District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai and Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome.

Later, talking to The Assam Tribune, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai informed that the proposed road will connect NH-37 with NH-137, marking a significant infrastructure project for the economic development of Barak Valley.

“This is yet another visionary initiative of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji which is being steered towards implementation by honourable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The work should tentatively start by the latter part of 2024 and I firmly believe, once the project is completed, the new passage will boost connectivity of this region and usher in economic development across southern Assam,” Rai asserted.