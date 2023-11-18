Assam: Road accident in Bongaigaon injures 8 including children

Bijni, Nov 18: As many as eight people, including school children, received severe injuries after a speeding goods truck rammed into them on National Highway 27, in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

As per sources, the driver of the truck, who was travelling at a high speed, lost control and crashed into two people on a bicycle along with a shop, following which the unfortunate mishap took place.

The incident occurred near Gerukabari village under Bijni subdivision, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported during the incident.

Meanwhile, all the injured were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.