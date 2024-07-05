Assam: Road accident claims one life in Nagaon

Raha, Jul 5: A fatal road mishap took place on Thursday, leaving one person dead in Nagaon, Assam.

The incident occurred in the Town Teliagaon area under the Itachali Police Outpost.



As per sources, the person who was on a motorcycle rammed into a parked trailer vehicle.



The deceased has been identified as Jehir Hazarika, a resident of Palashani locality in Nagaon.



Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Nagaon Medical College, where doctors declared the biker dead.



According to information received, the driver of the trailer vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 HC 0649, has been detained for illegally parking his vehicle on the road without switching on the parking light.

