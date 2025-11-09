Assam Rifles sharpens drone skills, tests blackout readiness in Northeast drills

Guwahati, Nov 9 : A two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone integration and operations was organised at the Drone Training Node (DTN) in Modi, Chandel District to enhance the operational readiness of Assam Rifles personnel, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat stated that the specialised training programme initiative was aimed at strengthening the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for surveillance, reconnaissance, and real-time situational awareness under field conditions.

The training that brought together 45 personnel from various units of Assam Rifles comprised modules on mission planning, data interpretation, and drone-handling techniques, enabling participants to develop advanced technical proficiency and adaptability, he added.

The course also underscored the importance of precision, safety and coordinated teamwork during aerial missions.

According to the spokesman, the initiative reflects Assam Rifles’ commitment to integrating modern technology as a force multiplier in its mission to ensure peace, stability, and security across the Northeast region.

Through sustained emphasis on skill development and innovation, the paramilitary force continues to evolve in alignment with emerging operational requirements.

Lt Col Rawat further emphasised that by investing in such forward-looking training programmes, Assam Rifles reaffirms its dedication to maintaining high professional standards and operational excellence, while remaining steadfast in its role as the “Sentinels of the North East.”

Meanwhile, to further strengthen preparedness for dynamic operational scenarios, the military hospital at Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district successfully conducted a comprehensive Casualty Management Drill under blackout.

The exercise was specifically designed to simulate a real-world situation where medical teams must manage casualties in challenging, low-visibility conditions, Lt Col Rawat stated.

The primary objective of the drill was to evaluate the unit’s efficiency, coordination, and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during crisis conditions.

Under simulated combat stress and complete blackout, hospital staff and support personnel meticulously practised every stage of the casualty evacuation process.

Key components of the exercise included the rapid and safe evacuation of simulated casualties from the incident site, the provision of immediate life-saving field treatment, and their subsequent seamless transfer to the main hospital facility.

The focus, the spokesman said, remained firmly on minimising the time gap between injury and definitive medical care.

