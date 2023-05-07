Assam Rifles rescues 51 civilians from Jiribam- Tamenglong border

Guwahati, May 7: Brushing aside false rumours amidst the prevailing tense situation in Manipur, Assam Rifles rescued 51 civilians from a suspected truck along the Jiribam- Tamenglong border and brought them to Cachar district.

A release issued to the media by the Assam Rifles stated that “false rumours are fuelling insecurity among the people.

On May 5, information was received by Assam Rifles at Jiribam about likely move of armed people in a truck towards Jiribam town. The internal security columns immediately acted.

A suspected truck was stopped at Jiribam - Tamenglong border in which 51 locals were found hiding. It was found that civilians were daily wage labourers and residents of Assam who were working in Manipur and were trying to escape the tense security situation.

All innocent civilians were rescued safely to Cachar district by Assam Rifles troops. Prompt action was taken by the Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles and doused the false rumours while rescued civilians.

“The forces are proactively maintaining peace and harmony and are taking all steps to prevent false rumours in Jiribam district,” said the release.