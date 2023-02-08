Assam Rifles initiate national integration tour for specially abled children from Agartala

Silchar, Feb 8: In an effort to help specially abled children in building and enhancing independent living, the Assam Rifles has taken an initiative for a six day national integration tour for the children coming from Agartala.

In a press release issued by the IGAR East at Srikona said that as many as 35 specially abled children from Ferrando Rehabilitation Centre For Disabled, Agartala will be on a tour across Silchar, Shillong and Guwahati.

The tour was flagged off by Sector Commander 21 of Assam Rifles on Monday from Agartala and upon reaching Silchar at Srikona the contingent was received with hearty welcome by Commandant of 39 Assam Rifles.

“The aim of the tour is to help the children in building and enhancing their independent living. Beside the interactions, sight seeing is also planned in each cities for them. This tour will definitely develop more confidence and experience in them. Parents and teachers of these children conveyed their sincere thanks for all the support given by Assam Rifles and the tour is expected to definitely develop more confidence and experience in them," the release stated.

Gifts were given away to the children while the Assam Rifles officials interacted and exchanged greetings as well. These children have moved to Shillong on Tuesday wherein they would interact with the Director General Assam Rifles and Governor of Meghalaya. Later they will go to Guwahati and back to Agartala, the release further informed.