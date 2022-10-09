Assam Rifles felicitates Hima Das in Dima Hasao

Guwahati, Oct 09: Haflong Battalion of HQ 21 Sect AR under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on behalf of Assam Rifles felicitated Miss Hima Das at NL Daulagupu stadium Haflong on 09 Oct 2022.



Assam Rifles had the privilege to felicitate the ace sprinter and national record holder Miss Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee, DSP of Assam Police on her visit to Dima Hasao for promotion of sports. The event was attended by 28 Schools of Dima Hasao, Cabinet Minister Mrs Nandita Garlosa, DC and other Sports Authorities of the District.

It was an opportunity for Assm Rifles to encourage sports which can develop the society and direct the youth in the right direction thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation building process.

Miss Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sports persons of North Eastern States and she has an image which every generation after her will try to emulate.

The initiative has further cemented the image of "The Sentinels of North East".