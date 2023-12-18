Assam: Rich tributes paid to Indian sepoys who laid down their lives during Sepoy Mutiny at Malegarh

Karimganj, Dec 18: The Karimganj district administration, the BSF and NGO Patkai Trekker paid rich tributes to Indian sepoys who laid down their lives during the Sepoy Mutiny at Malegarh in 1857.

The programme started on Monday with the paying of floral tributes to the martyrs. Karimganj ADC Minerva Devi Ambaram, BSF Commandant Arun Kumar, Circle Officer Joy Christina, Assistant Commissioner Rupak Majumdar, Coordinator of Patkai Tracker Mujib Ahmed and Arup Roy paid tributes to the brave sepoys.

Malegarh, located on the Indo-Bangla border, is around 20 km away from this town.

The district administration has preserved a pistol, two swords and three canons used by the sepoys during the mutiny.

Patkai Trekker has been striving to put the site on the tourism map. It has appealed to the tourism department to take steps in this regard. A colourful cultural programme has also been organised by Saraswati Bidyanikethan, Karimganj.

It may be mentioned that Malegarh hillock in Latu, a small village in Karimganj is yet to secure its due place in history although 26 brave rebel soldiers gave their life fighting here valiantly against a contingent of the Sylhet Light Infantry of the British under the command of Major Byng. The major was killed. The graves of 26 of these fallen rebel sepoys lie here.