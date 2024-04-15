Assam: Rhino charges at tourist vehicle in Manas National Park

Bajali, April 15: In a chilling episode that unfolded at Manas National Park, a majestic rhino was seen charging towards a tourist vehicle on Monday in the Bansbari range of the park.

A video capturing the scene shows the mammoth beast charging towards the tourist vehicle.

Due to the quick thinking and adept driving skills of the vehicle's operator, the group of tourists managed to evade the rhino's aggressive pursuit.

Notably, this is not the first time a rhino has chased a vehicle in the park. Several incidents have taken place in the recent past, highlighting the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters.

