Assam: Retired govt employee found dead under mysterious circumstances

Hailakandi, Jun 13:In yet another shocking incident, a retired government employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Hailakandi town, and the deceased has been identified as Tapash Purkayastha, a retired junior engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department.



According to the information received, Tapash stays alone in Hailakandi, and his family stays in Silchar.



As per locals, they heard a loud noise from Tapash’s residence during the incident.



Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and took the body for a postmortem.



Meanwhile, police stated that the death of the retired employee is mysterious, and no items or ornaments were stolen or ATM cards were taken if any thieves had entered.



An investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

