Assam: Retd Army personnel accused of killing village headman in Nagaon

Raha, July 21: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death by his friend at Kathitali Market Chowk in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to initial information, the deceased was a village headman of Nambar Lalung gaon identified as Chirantan Bordoloi under Kathiatoli Police Outpost.

The alleged murderer was identified as Palash Amsong, a retired Army personnel who had a friendly relationship with Bordoloi, locals said.

According to sources, the village headman was busy shopping at Kathiatoli Market when the accused attacked him on the neck with a machete for reasons unknown and left his body near the outlet.

After committing the crime, the accused army personnel immediately rushed to the Kathiatoli police outpost and surrendered himself to the police after which Kathitali police immediately shifted him to Nagaon police station, sources added.

Following the tragic incident, the local people of Nambar Lalung gaon and the All Assam Tiwa Students' Union (AATSU) have demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.