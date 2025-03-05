Assam rescues 862 child labourers in 2024, ASCPCR reinforces child protection efforts

Guwahati, March 5: A total of 862 child labourers were rescued across Assam between January and December 2024, according to the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR).

The Commission, in collaboration with the District Child Labour Task Force, has been working to eliminate child labour in the State.

Speaking at an event marking the 12th State Child Protection Day and the 15th foundation day of ASCPCR here, chairperson Dr Shyamal Saikia highlighted the Commission's efforts in protecting child rights.

He said that ASCPCR received 253 cases across various categories in the past year, out of which 116 were resolved while 137 cases remain pending.

The event, held at the conference hall of the State Commission for Women, Assam, began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Dr Saikia in the presence of Commission members and staff.

Addressing the media, Dr Saikia praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his initiatives to abolish child marriage in the State.

He also emphasized that the Commission is commit-ted to addressing child-related issues, including child labour, education, trafficking, health, and protection from atrocities.

Throughout the past year, ASCPCR has conducted awareness programmes, workshops, camps, and review meetings to strengthen child protection mechanisms.

As part of the foundation day observance, a special documentary highlighting the risks of cybercrime among teenagers was also screened.