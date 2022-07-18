84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

By PTI
Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
X
Photo: IANS

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,668, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The three deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Udalguri districts on Sunday.

Of the 149 new cases detected on Sunday, Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 38, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Cachar and nine in Nagaon.

The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.47 per cent as against the previous day's 10.50 per cent.

Assam currently has 3,691 active case as against the previous day's 3,896.

A total of 7,18,452 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far including 351 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.40 per cent.

A total of 28,441,188 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,71,79,028 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,90,108 first doses, 2,11,52,063 second doses and 10,36,857 precaution doses have been administered so far, it said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,668, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The three deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Udalguri districts on Sunday.

Of the 149 new cases detected on Sunday, Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 38, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Cachar and nine in Nagaon.

The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.47 per cent as against the previous day's 10.50 per cent.

Assam currently has 3,691 active case as against the previous day's 3,896.

A total of 7,18,452 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far including 351 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.40 per cent.

A total of 28,441,188 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,71,79,028 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,90,108 first doses, 2,11,52,063 second doses and 10,36,857 precaution doses have been administered so far, it said.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Similar Posts
X
X