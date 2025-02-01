Assam reports first fatality from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Guwahati, Feb 1: Assam has reported its first fatal case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare and life-threatening neurological disorder, on Saturday. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Afia Zeenat, a resident of Patharquarry in Guwahati, passed away on Friday night at approximately 9:30 PM at Pratiksha Hospital in Guwahati.

She was undergoing treatment since January 21.

Despite the best medical efforts, Afia’s condition deteriorated, and she succumbed to the illness while still under hospital care.

Her untimely death has sparked concern about the rare neurological condition, which affects the immune system and can lead to muscle weakness and paralysis.

GBS is typically triggered by infections, and it is characterised by rapid onset of symptoms, including muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

Health officials are now monitoring the situation closely, urging the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if GBS symptoms appear.

Speaking on the recent cases of GBD disease, Dr. Partha Pratim Borah, Pratiksha Hospital, highlighted that contaminated water is a common source of infection. "It can also spread through undercooked chicken or fish. Children consuming unsafe drinking water are particularly vulnerable," he stated.

Referring to Maharashtra, he mentioned that infected water sources have been identified.

Discussing the case of Afia Zeenat, he said, "We admitted her on January 21 with symptoms of cough, difficulty swallowing, and slight choking. By evening, her condition worsened, and she had to be put on a ventilator. Complications arose yesterday, leading to her passing in the evening."

Dr. Borah emphasised that while GBD is a rare disease, typically occurring in 1-2 cases per lakh people, recent trends indicate an outbreak pattern.

"It affects both children and adults. It is an autoimmune disease—when a child recovers from diarrhea, the body may trigger an autoimmune response, affecting the nervous system. If a patient requires ventilation, complications tend to escalate rapidly," he explained.

As of today, Maharashtra has reported a total of 130 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with four fatalities. The majority of these cases are concentrated in and around Pune city.