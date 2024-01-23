Assam reports 2024’s first rhino poaching

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam has reported the first rhino poaching incident of the year 2024 after the carcass of an adult female rhino with a missing horn was found at Kaziranga National Park on Monday.

According to sources, the carcass was found by the forest staff of the Maklung anti-poaching camp under Kaziranga’s eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty.

It is suspected that the rhino was allegedly killed by poachers.

Officials informed that the forest and police departments have jointly intensified the search operation.