Assam: Renowned painter Neel Pawan Baruah passes away at 86

Guwahati, Oct 28: Celebrated artist from Assam Neel Pawan Baruah breathed his last today afternoon at the age of 86.

Baruah who has been suffering from high fever was recently admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Born on June 1, 1936, in Tamulisinga village near Teok in Jorhat district Baruah was an accomplished painter who was known for using unusual mediums to portray his paintings.

His father was Binanda Chandra Baruah, popularly known as 'Dhvani Kavi', and his mother was Lavanyaprabha Baruah.

After completing his education in painting at Shantiniketan in Kolkata, Baruah later took lessons in painting at 'Garhi Studios' in New Delhi.

In 2021, he was awarded the 'Assam Sourabh' award by the Government of Assam.

Baruah was married to Dipali Borthakur, the 'Nightingale of Assam' who passed away on December 21, 2018.