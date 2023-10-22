Assam: Renowned musician Dasarath Das passes away

Guwahati, Oct 22: Renowned singer and music director Dasarath Das, known for his contribution to the Assamese mobile theatre, passed away on Sunday due to ill health.

The eminent Assamese singer, who is also the first recipient of the Silpi-Sainik Brajanath Sarma Award, breathed his last at Barpeta Medical College.

Das, who hails from Angulia village in the Baksa district, has been associated with the mobile theatre for several decades.

Condolences poured in from several quarters following the death of the eminent personality. Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass stated that Das was a guardian figure of the Baghmara region. “I extend my heartfelt tributes to the artistic community and convey my deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends,” Dass added.





