Assam: Renowned journalist, politician Manjit Mahanta passes away

Guwahati, July 10: A distinguished figure known for his significant contributions in the fields of journalism and politics, Manjit Mahanta, passed away in the wee hours of Monday.

Mahanta breathed his last at around 2 am on Monday in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and his last rites will be conducted at Navagraha Cremation Ground.

His mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Geetanagar. He was 55 year old.

A journalist turned politician, Mahanta, contested the 2021 Assam Assembly Election from Dispur constituency on an Indian National Congress (INC) Party ticket.