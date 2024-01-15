Assam rekindles traditional competition: Bulbuli fights resume in state

Guwahati, Jan 15: After a gap of nearly 9 years, the historic Bulbuli fights are being held on the occasion of Magh Bihu in Assam on Monday.

This traditional competition, dating back to the days of Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, was discontinued a decade ago following a Supreme Court order.

The revival comes after the state government granted permission for the traditional competition, accompanied by specific policies and guidelines.

Last year, during a cabinet meeting, a significant decision was made to bring back the cherished Bulbuli fights, ensuring the revered Hayagriva Madhav Mandir in Hajo once again host this age-old tradition. However, the reinstatement comes with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), similar to those mandated for organising Moh-juj or buffalo fights.

