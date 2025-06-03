Assam registers case against Kolkata man for allegedly insulting Goddess Kamakhya

Guwahati, June 3: The Assam government has registered a case against Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, a resident of Kolkata, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities, including Goddess Kamakhya. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on Monday.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, Sarma said that Assam has requested the West Bengal government to cooperate and hand over the accused for legal proceedings. “Time alone will tell how they react to the request and cooperate with us,” he added.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister stated, “Reference to unacceptable comments made by an individual against Devi Maa Kamakhya, a case has been registered by @assampolice and we will seek West Bengal Govt's cooperation in bringing the individual to Assam to face the law.”

The accused, Rashidi, had earlier filed a complaint against law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, accusing her of making communal remarks and insulting Islam. Panoli was subsequently arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a Kolkata court.

Rashidi is now himself under scrutiny for a series of social media posts allegedly denigrating multiple Hindu deities.

