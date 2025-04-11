Assam registers 63.98% pass percentage as boys edge past girls in HSLC 2025

Guwahati, April 11: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the results of the HSLC Examination 2025 on Friday.

The results were met with jubilant reactions from students, parents, and schools across the state.

There were 4,29,449 candidates who applied for the examination this year, of which 4,22,737 candidates appeared.

Notably, female candidates who appeared for the exam were 2,34,985, outnumbering the 1,87,752 male candidates who took the exam.

The number of candidates who passed the exam was 2,70,471, registering a pass percentage of 63.98%.

However, male candidates outperformed the female candidates this year as the pass percentage registered by male candidates was 67.59% as against female pass percentage of 61.09%.

First division marks were secured by 89,041 students. Of these distinction was secured by 5,336 candidates, star marks were secured by 16,517, and letter marks were secured by 1,68,312 candidates.

Second division was secured by 1,35,568, and third division was secured by 45,862 candidates.

The top performing district in this year’s exam were Sivasagar registering a pass percentage of 85.55%; followed by Dibrugarh and Dhemaji.

Dibrugarh registered a pass percentage of 81.10% and Dhemaji saw a pass percentage of 80.64%.

Sribhumi registered the lowest pass percentage of 47.96%.

The students from tea tribe community registered a pass percentage of 51.89%, and the students belonging to the SC category saw a pass percentage of 58.56%, which is below the state’s average of 63.98%.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the Education Department will prioritise focused intervention in the two social sectors to bridge the learning gap and promote inclusive educational growth.

The first and third ranks were secured by Amishi Saikia and Anirban Borgohain of Jorhat’s Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School.

Saptarswa Bordoloi of Guwahati’s Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya secured the second position.

Saikia secured 98.50%, while Bordoloi and Borgohain secured 98.33% and 98.17% respectively.

The HSLC exam was conducted in the state from February 15 to March 3.